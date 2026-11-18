Temperatures warm up across Bay Area as flood watch hits east coast
TAMPA, Fla. - The Bay Area is shifting to breezy, milder conditions on Wednesday after Tuesday’s rain, even as a major flood threat targets Florida’s east coast through the end of the week.
East coast rain forecast
What we know:
Following rainfall in Tampa on Tuesday, the weather pattern is shifting toward the East Coast for the rest of the week. More than a foot of rain is possible over the next three days in areas that were already underwater just two weeks ago.
Strong east winds will combine with the heavy downpours, making additional flooding likely across the region.
Developing tropical storm threat
What's next:
A low-pressure system is expected to form off the east coast of Florida. Forecasters note the system could develop into a subtropical or tropical storm before heading toward the Carolinas late this weekend.
Unconfirmed storm details
What we don't know:
Officials and forecasters have not yet confirmed the exact path of the developing low-pressure system or whether it will officially reach tropical storm strength before reaching the Carolinas.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg, who detailed upcoming rainfall and tropical development along the Southeast coast.