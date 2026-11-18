The Brief Flood risks are rising along the east coast of Florida and the Southeast U.S. coast after heavy rain hit Tampa on Tuesday. Forecasters warn that over a foot of rain and strong east winds could flood areas that were underwater two weeks ago. A low-pressure system developing off Florida’s east coast may strengthen into a tropical or subtropical storm and reach the Carolinas late this weekend.



The Bay Area is shifting to breezy, milder conditions on Wednesday after Tuesday’s rain, even as a major flood threat targets Florida’s east coast through the end of the week.

East coast rain forecast

What we know:

Following rainfall in Tampa on Tuesday, the weather pattern is shifting toward the East Coast for the rest of the week. More than a foot of rain is possible over the next three days in areas that were already underwater just two weeks ago.

Strong east winds will combine with the heavy downpours, making additional flooding likely across the region.

Developing tropical storm threat

What's next:

A low-pressure system is expected to form off the east coast of Florida. Forecasters note the system could develop into a subtropical or tropical storm before heading toward the Carolinas late this weekend.

Unconfirmed storm details

What we don't know:

Officials and forecasters have not yet confirmed the exact path of the developing low-pressure system or whether it will officially reach tropical storm strength before reaching the Carolinas.