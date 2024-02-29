4 teenage girls from St Pete accused in string of liquor store thefts across the state

Law enforcement officers have arrested four teenage girls accused of stealing liquor from stores across Florida since at least last December.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the agency was contacted by officers with the North Port Police Department who said four teens had stolen liquor from a Publix store and were last seen heading toward the interstate and going southbound.

Investigators believed the Publix Liquors on Peachland Boulevard would be the thieves' next target, so deputies gathered in the parking lot. As the teens pulled into the parking lot, deputies say they saw the suspect’s vehicle parking and four teens getting out and walking toward the store.

CCSO said the manager of the Publix Liquors had been notified of the theft at the North Port Publix and locked the door as the teens, who were carrying large purses, got closer.

Deputies say the four teens headed back to the running vehicle when they saw the store manager locking the door. That’s where they were confronted by deputies.

Two of the teens complied with deputies, while the other two ran away.

Deputies found 50 bottles of liquor in the suspect's vehicle. Image is courtesy of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

One of the suspects was captured quickly, and the other one was found hiding in the bushes in a median.

Deputies say they found 50 bottles of liquor in the suspect’s vehicle.

Investigators add that the teens, who are suspects in 19 cases from 16 different agencies, confessed to two open cases in Charlotte County.

All four teens were arrested and are out on bond.

They are scheduled to appear in court on April 2.

