4-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 for several hours on Saturday: FHP

The Brief A four-vehicle crash shut down I-75 for several hours on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The victim, a 56-year-old woman from Gainesville, was heading southbound on I-75 in her Hyundai Sonata when she entered the center lane and collided with a Mazda 6, FHP says.



The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information about the deadly crash that shut down the northbound lanes of I-75 for several hours on Saturday afternoon.

The backstory:

The victim, a 56-year-old woman from Gainesville, was heading southbound on I-75 in her Hyundai Sonata when she entered the center lane and collided with a Mazda 6, according to FHP.

That's when investigators say the Hyundai was redirected into the guardrail, flipped and ended up in the northbound lanes of I-75.

Florida 511

PREVIOUS: I-75 northbound lanes back open after four-vehicle crash on Saturday: FHP

A Kia Sorento was struck by the Hyundai in the northbound lanes and debris from this crash hit a Honda Civic.

The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries.

First responders said the victim died at the scene and two other people involved were injured.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: