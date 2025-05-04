4-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 for several hours on Saturday: FHP
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information about the deadly crash that shut down the northbound lanes of I-75 for several hours on Saturday afternoon.
The backstory:
The victim, a 56-year-old woman from Gainesville, was heading southbound on I-75 in her Hyundai Sonata when she entered the center lane and collided with a Mazda 6, according to FHP.
That's when investigators say the Hyundai was redirected into the guardrail, flipped and ended up in the northbound lanes of I-75.
Florida 511
PREVIOUS: I-75 northbound lanes back open after four-vehicle crash on Saturday: FHP
A Kia Sorento was struck by the Hyundai in the northbound lanes and debris from this crash hit a Honda Civic.
The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries.
First responders said the victim died at the scene and two other people involved were injured.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter