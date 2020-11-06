40 guns stolen from Apopka gun shop

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that will help arrest five people who stole guns from a shop in Apopka.

The burglary happened at Shoot Straight in Apopka on Tuesday night. During the burglary, 40 firearms were stolen. A stolen vehicle used to ram a roll-up door of the business was recovered in Orlando in the Pine Hills area. Two firearms were recovered in the vehicle and empty firearms boxes were found in the vehicle.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Craig Kailimai, said residents should be on the lookout for suspicious activity or people who did not previously have firearms, but now do.

“The vehicle that was utilized in this burglary was recovered in the Pine Hills area, Orlando Orange County. So certainly we hope someone in that community may have seen something,” he said.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential. Information can also be sent anonymously to ATF via the Report It mobile app (www.reportit.com), using the Tampa Field Division as the location or text the code ATFTAM to 63975 and then follow the link to create a report.