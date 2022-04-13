41 arrested in racketeering investigation involving suspects from Florida, North Carolina

Dozens of suspects – who are either known gang members or criminal business associates – are facing over 150 charges following a year-long racketeering investigation, officials say. The crimes spanned Polk County and as far as North Carolina.

According to a news release, 41 suspects are faces charges. Twelve are charged with racketeering. In total, there were 121 felonies filed and 40 misdemeanors.

Their criminal histories include 1,147 felonies, 161 misdemeanors, and 205 felony convictions.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Polk County Sheriff's Office.