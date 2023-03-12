41-year-old St. Pete man arrested in connection with March 9 homicide

On Saturday, Tampa Bay detectives arrested 41-year-old Tyrone Anthony Walker for the murder of Devontae Lawson whose body was found in an alleyway, according to a police report.

Police say that Lawson and Walker met on Thursday, had an argument and then Walker shot Lawson and dumped his body in an alley in the 4500 block of 21st Avenue South.

During the investigation, detectives were able to locate Walker in Tampa.

He is currently in custody and has been charged with 2nd-degree murder, according to a police report.



