46% of Florida families struggle to make ends meet, new report finds

A new report says nearly half of Floridians are having trouble making ends meet – despite being gainfully employed.

Jaila Brown, an outreach prevention manager at Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa, interviews families coming to the organization who need help to pay bills.

"A lot of the families are coming in saying they've never had to ask for help before," Brown said. "They're very heartbroken about it, because they're like, 'I'm used to being independent.'"

She works with those families who are short on bills. However, the United Way said 46% of Florida families are not able to pay for it all.

That's 4.1 million out of 8.8 million families.

"We have seen an increase; so many families, so many individuals are working," said Brown. "Some of them are going back to school, so they can get a better income. And, it's like they're still not making enough. It's very difficult to see."

The percentage of those in need has hovered around mid-to-high 40% since 2010. The number of families in deep poverty has remained about the same at around 1.1 million. But, there are now 27% more households not making ends meet, or around 2.9 million.

"It's important for companies and employers to understand many of their workers, many of their customers," said Stephanie Hoopes, one of the authors of the report.

The problem is more pronounced in the Tampa Bay area's rural counties. Forty-four percent in Hillsborough County are struggling, compared to 48% in Polk, 51% in Hernando and 53% in Citrus County.

The United Way said things have gotten tougher since COVID stimulus payments stopped. Florida is also heavy on jobs in the service industry.

"We are seeing some wage growth, especially at the low end in Florida," said Hoopes. "But, it's not enough to catch up and make up for being behind for so many years."

Hasan El-Tayyeb helps families at Metropolitan Ministries who need emergency housing and said over the last two years, the number of people in need has gone from 200 a month to 350.

"I don't know if there's going to be one solution," he said. "I think there's going to be many small things that we do to get back to that point, if there is that possibility."

