5 disasters that are more likely to impact you than winning the lottery

Americans are no strangers to mega lottery jackpots that have everyone from time to time scouring their pockets for a dollar or two to play and try to become the next millionaire.

When it comes down to the chance of actually winning the lottery, the news is a little more sobering. In fact, the odds are so staggering of actually winning the entire kit and caboodle that it’s more likely you’ll be impacted by a natural disaster than actually win the jackpot.

Both of America’s most popular lottery games put the odds of winning the top prize somewhere north of 1 out of 292 million.

To be precise, Powerball lists the odds of matching all six of their numbers at 1 in 292,201,338, and Mega Millions has the odds listed as 1 in 302,575,350.

FILE - A customer purchases a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store in the Loop on Jan. 22, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

When comparing the odds to what Earth and mother nature can throw our way, the odds aren’t even in the same ballpark.

Cold weather death odds: 1 in 6,045 during a lifetime

The National Safety Council puts the odds of dying from cold temperatures at 1 in 6,045 during one’s entire lifetime. Researchers say the combination of wind and low temperatures helps contribute to winter cold spells being more deadly than summer heatwaves.

FILE - A sign warns of icy conditions on Interstate Highway 35 on Feb. 18, 2021, in Killeen, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hot weather death odds: 1 in 8,248 during a lifetime

The National Safety Council puts the odds of dying from heatstroke during warm weather at 1 in 8,248 during one’s entire lifetime. A survey by the National Center for Health Statistics found that around twice as many people die from cold winter outbreaks than summer heat.

FILE - Park staff take pictures of a thermometer display showing temperatures of 130 Degrees Fahrenheit (54 Degrees Celsius) at the Furnace Creek Visitor's Center at Death Valley National Park on June 17, 2021, in Furnace Creek, California.(Photo by Expand

Lightning strike odds: 1 in 15,300 during a lifetime

The National Weather Service estimates the odds of a person being struck by lightning during their lifespan at 1 in 15,300. The chances greatly diminish if you’re looking for the odds of being struck in any given year. The NWS puts those odds at 1 out of 1,222,000.

FILE - Lightning discharges over a residential building during a thunderstorm. (Photo by Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Deadly tornado odds: 1 in 71,163 during a lifetime

DiscoverTheOdds.com lists the chance of being caught in a deadly tornado as 1 in 5,693,092 per year or 1 in 71,163 during one's lifetime. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center reports the U.S. sees on average around 1,100 tornadoes a year, which breaks down to about three tornadoes a day.

(Photo provided by NOAA)

Earthquake death odds: 1 in 131,890 during a lifetime

Live Science calculated the chance of dying in an earthquake from United States Geological Survey data and came up with the odds of 1 in 131,890. The National Earthquake Information Center reports there are about 20,000 earthquakes around the globe each year, which breaks down to around 54 a day.

FILE - People search through the rubble of what used to be the Manguier Hotel after the earthquake hit on August 14, 2021, in Les Cayes, southwest Haiti. (Photo by STANLEY LOUIS/AFP via Getty Images)

