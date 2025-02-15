5 juveniles arrested for alleged assault at Davis Island Dog Park: TPD
TAMPA - 5 juveniles were arrested Friday night after Tampa Police say they assaulted 2 other juveniles who were in a truck at the Davis Island Dog Park.
The backstory:
TPD says they believe the attack on Thursday night stemmed from a dispute earlier in the week.
One of the victims was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What's next:
The five suspects are facing several charges and the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.
