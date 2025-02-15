5 juveniles arrested for alleged assault at Davis Island Dog Park: TPD

The Brief 5 juveniles arrested for alleged assault at Davis Island Dog Park, according to Tampa Police. TPD says they believe the attack on two other juveniles stemmed from a dispute earlier in the week. One of the victims was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



5 juveniles were arrested Friday night after Tampa Police say they assaulted 2 other juveniles who were in a truck at the Davis Island Dog Park.

The backstory:

TPD says they believe the attack on Thursday night stemmed from a dispute earlier in the week.

One of the victims was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

The five suspects are facing several charges and the investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.

