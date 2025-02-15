Suspected wrong-way drunk driver arrested after falling asleep on I-75: FHP

The Brief A suspected wrong-way drunk driver was arrested after falling asleep on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified that a Chevy sport utility vehicle was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75 just south of SR-56. 32-year-old Alex Jose Nunez was transported to the Hillsborough County Jail with a BAC of 0.190.



A suspected wrong-way drunk driver was arrested after falling asleep on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were notified that a Chevy sport utility vehicle was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75 just south of SR-56.

When troopers responded, they said they boxed in 32-year-old Alex Jose Nunez, and woke him up before arresting him.

Nunez was transported to the Hillsborough County Jail with a BAC of 0.190.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

