Suspected wrong-way drunk driver arrested after falling asleep on I-75: FHP
TAMPA - A suspected drunk driver from Miami was arrested in Tampa after he was found passed out in his car in the median of I-75 early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers were notified that a Chevy sport utility vehicle was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75 just south of SR-56.
When troopers responded, they said they boxed in 32-year-old Alex Jose Nunez, and woke him up before arresting him.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
Nunez was transported to the Hillsborough County Jail with a BAC of 0.190.
