5 overcome by carbon monoxide in Carrollwood home, rescue officials say

Five people were taken to the hospital after being exposed to carbon monoxide in a Carrollwood home, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials.

Officials said it appears a car was left running in the garage of the home on Sugar Pine Way, southwest of Gunn Highway.

Three people were reportedly in the home overnight and suffered the worst symptoms. They were in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Aerial view of home where carbon monoxide hazmat took place in a Carrollwood neighborhood. (FOX 13/File)

Two others arrived at the home Monday morning and also suffered the effects of carbon monoxide exposure.

Fire officials said carbon monoxide is odorless and can be deadly.

There were no visible carbon monoxide detectors in the home, HCFR said.

Rescue crews said the five patients were in varying degrees of consciousness.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.