5-year-old boy last seen in Riverview two weeks ago prompts statewide Missing Child Alert

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy last seen in Riverview, according to investigators.

Dig deeper:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Ilijah King, 5, was last seen in the 13500 block of Mango Bay Drive two weeks ago on February 18. According to officials, he may be with Jacqueline King, 39, and they may be traveling to Nevada or California.

Pictured: Ilijah King (left) and Jacqueline King, 39. Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The 5-year-old was described as a biracial male who is 4 feet tall, 60 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, FDLE said.

The 39-year-old woman the child may be with was described as a white-hispanic female who is 5 feet tall, 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200 or 911.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

