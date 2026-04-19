5-year-old severely burned after boat catches fire in Venice: VFR

The Brief A woman and child were transported to the hospital after being severely burned in a boat fire, according to the Venice Fire Rescue. VFR said four people were on the boat when it caught fire. Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.



A 5-year-old boy and another woman suffered serious burns after a boat caught fire on the Intracoastal Waterway Sunday afternoon, according to the Venice Fire Rescue.

What we know:

VFR said around 1:16 p.m. fire rescue responded to a boat fire at Marine Park Boat Ramp near the Historic Venice Train Depot and the Intracoastal Waterway.

Firefighters arrived and found a family of four on the boat ramp. There, a 5-year-old boy and a 41-year-old woman suffered serious burns. The woman said there was an "explosion" on the boat, according to VFR.

The child was flown to the hospital, while the woman was taken by ambulance.

The other two family members, a 15-year-old boy and a man in his 40s were not injured.

The boat, which had floated down the intracoastal, was recovered by another boater and towed towards the boat ramp.

The boat ramp has since been opened.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the boat fire started.