Hillsborough County detectives investigating deaths of man and woman found near Plant City: HCSO

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The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man and woman were found dead in the 2900 block of James Melvin Drive near Plant City on Wednesday. Deputies responded shortly after 11:30 a.m. and discovered the two deceased at the scene. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, but there is no known threat to the public and details about the deaths have not been released.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead near Plant City on Wednesday morning.

Hillsborough County death investigation

What we know:

According to HCSO, deputies responded shortly after 11:30 a.m. to a call for service in the 2900 block of James Melvin Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman dead at the scene.

Man, woman found dead near Plant City

What we don't know:

HCSO said detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Investigators have not released any more details about how the two people died.

No threat to the public, deputies say

What they're saying:

The sheriff’s office said all individuals believed to be involved in the incident have been accounted for, and there is no known threat to the public.

What's next:

HCSO said the investigation remains active, and any additional information will be released as it becomes available.