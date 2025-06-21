5th annual ROC the Block Juneteenth festival outside Raymond James Stadium

The Brief What started as a small Super Bowl pop-up has grown into one of Tampa Bay’s largest celebrations of Black culture and community. On Saturday, hundreds gathered outside Raymond James Stadium for the fifth annual ROC the Block Juneteenth festival — a high-energy day filled with live music, food trucks, local vendors, and family-friendly fun. The event is the brainchild of Bolaji Ajike, founder and CEO of ROC the Block Inc., who launched the first version of the festival back in 2021.



What started as a small Super Bowl pop-up has grown into one of Tampa Bay’s largest celebrations of Black culture and community.

On Saturday, hundreds gathered outside Raymond James Stadium for the fifth annual ROC the Block Juneteenth festival — a high-energy day filled with live music, food trucks, local vendors, and family-friendly fun.

What they're saying:

"We really shut down the street, and we were able to have the popup," Ajike said. "And then they won the Super Bowl and I said, hey let’s go do this — let’s do Juneteenth at the stadium. And so here we are five years later. It’s been a journey of love, power, and community."

Over the years, that journey has grown into a week-long series of events leading up to the stadium celebration — including youth summits, community conversations, and health and wellness conferences.

"Our youth summit was about the kids — and not just the babies, but the young at heart too," Ajike explained.

"Tuesday, we had a health and wellness conference — we talked about mental health, physical health, spiritual wellness. Wednesday was our community conversation with Florida Democratic Leader Fentrice Driscoll and Representative Diane Hart. They took real questions from the community and gave real answers. Then Thursday was Family Fun Day at Topgolf. And today — it all comes together here at the stadium."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The event also serves as a major platform for small, Black-owned businesses. For local entrepreneur Tami Bailey, it was a chance to showcase her products for the very first time.

"There’s no words. Especially being new — first-time business owner — this is empowering," Bailey said. "I’m like, I’m a part of this."

READ: Florida AG refuses to back down after contempt ruling in state immigration law battle

But while the ROC the Block festival offers fun and fellowship, Ajike says it’s just as much about education and reflection.

"Juneteenth is not just celebration — it’s history." he said. "Open a book, read about it. Learn the true story, the real background. Understand what it took to get here — and celebrate that with your neighbors."

The backstory:

Juneteenth marks the date in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned they had been freed — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. It’s a day recognized as a symbol of Black liberation in America and was officially made a federal holiday in 2021.

For Ajike and many others across Tampa Bay, ROC the Block is about making sure that story continues to be told — and celebrated — for generations to come.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: