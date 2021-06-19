6 critically injured after truck driver runs over bicyclist group in Show Low; suspect shot

article

Six people have been critically injured after being run over by a truck in Show Low, officials confirmed Saturday morning.

Police say a black Ford truck had hit multiple bicyclists in front of the Horne Auto Collision Center during the city's Bike the Bluff road race.

Paramedics transported six people to the hospital. Four of them are in critical condition, and the other two are critically injured but are in stable condition, police said.

There were two to three other people injured in the collision and went to the hospital as walk-ins. They were in stable condition as well.

The driver fled the scene of the crash before being chased down by police.

Officers pursued the suspect to an area near 3rd Drive and Oliver, and the driver was eventually shot behind an ACE Hardware in the area. The suspect, identified only as a 35-year-old white male, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police did not disclose what exactly led up to the shooting.

The Show Low Police Department, the Navajo County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety are investigating.

"Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time," Show Low officials said in a statement.

The westbound lanes of Highway 60 near Horne Auto Collision Center are closed.

