6-year-old boy drowns in Polk County, deputies say

A death investigation is underway in Polk County after deputies say a child drowned early Wednesday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the Indian Lake Estates, which is about 14 miles southeast of Lake Wales, around 12:40 a.m. for reports of a 6-year-old drowning.

Officials say life-saving measures were performed at the scene and the child was taken to an area hospital, but died about an hour later.

