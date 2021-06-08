6-year-old grazed by bullet after toddler fires gun found under sofa in Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. - A 6-year-old child is recovering after being grazed by a bullet in a Tampa home.
Tampa police said the shooting happened on E. Frierson Ave around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said a 15-year-old friend of one of the relatives in the home left the firearm in the house under the sofa.
RELATED: Tampa goes orange to bring awareness to gun violence
A 4-year-old in the home discovered the weapon and fired it, grazing the 6-year-old in the leg.
The child was brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Advertisement
The shooting remains under investigation.