6-year-old grazed by bullet after toddler fires gun found under sofa in Tampa home

A 6-year-old child is recovering after being grazed by a bullet in a Tampa home.

Tampa police said the shooting happened on E. Frierson Ave around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said a 15-year-old friend of one of the relatives in the home left the firearm in the house under the sofa.

A 4-year-old in the home discovered the weapon and fired it, grazing the 6-year-old in the leg.

The child was brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The shooting remains under investigation.

