68-year-old man bitten by crocodile in Everglades after boat capsizes, officials say

A 68-year-old man was bitten by a crocodile after his sailboat capsized at Everglades National Park on Sunday, according to the National Park Service.

The incident happened just before 4:45 p.m. at the Flamingo Marina. The man said his sailboat capsized in the marina basin and he was trying to swim back to shore with his boat when he was seen going underwater, the National Park Service said in a news release.

Park rangers responded immediately and treated the man for a cut on his leg. He was then transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

"Rangers and park biologists are continuing to investigate the incident and monitor the suspected crocodile, which is easily identifiable," the National Park Service said. "The American crocodile is a federally threatened species which closely resembles the American alligator."

The National Park Service is working closely with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to "evaluate the situation and follow the American Crocodile-Human Interaction Response Plan."

Visitors are reminded to stay alert and exercise caution around wildlife. Swimming and wading are prohibited in all canals, ponds, freshwater lakes, marked channels and boat basins in Everglades National Park, the National Park Service said.