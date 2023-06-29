7-year-old Winter Haven girl killed in roll-over crash, deputies say

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl in Winter Haven Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, Paisley Frazier, 7, was riding in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that her father, 44-year-old Stephen Frazier, was driving when the crash occurred.

Investigators say Stephen Frazier was traveling south on Cypress Gardens Road behind an orange 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by 18-year-old Alexis Stifle of Winter Haven.

As Stifle’s Cobalt began to slow down to make a left-hand turn onto Harbor Isle Boulevard, deputies say Stephen Frazier began to pass on the left, thinking that the Cobalt was turning right instead.

The Cobalt’s front driver side made contact with the rear passenger side of the Silverado, causing it to rotate and then roll over, compressing the passenger side roof, according to PCSO.

Both Stephen and Paisley Frazier were taken to Winter Haven Hospital for treatment after the crash.

Deputies say Stephen Frazier didn’t appear to have serious injuries but his daughter suffered severe head trauma and passed away at 8:35 a.m.

Stifle was not injured in the crash

Cypress Gardens Road was shut down between Harbor Isle Boulevard and South Lake Fox Road for 3.5 hours as the PCSO traffic homicide investigations unit began collecting evidence and statements.

