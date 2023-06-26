PCSO: 11 arrested, enough fentanyl to kill nearly 100,000 seized in family-run drug trafficking operation

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it seized enough fentanyl to kill nearly 100,000 when it arrested 11 people in a family-run drug trafficking operation.

Deputies say the drugs seized were worth $140,000.

According to PCSO, investigators found the drugs while executing search warrants at three homes in the Inwood community of Winter Haven last week.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to provide more information on the arrests and seizures.