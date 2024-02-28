Woman rescued by Hillsborough deputy before her car caught on fire: HCSO

A Hillsborough County deputy jumped into action and saved a 70-year-old woman before her car was engulfed in flames after a crash, officials say.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the woman crashed her car through a fence and into a heavily wooded area on Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to the crash, which happened on Gunn Highway near Copeland Road at 12 p.m.

According to authorities, Deputy Bellamy was able to quickly helped the woman from her car before it caught on fire.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says the woman had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. She has recovered, according to deputies.

"Deputy Bellamy's swift and selfless response undoubtedly saved a life in a critical moment," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "His courage and quick thinking exemplify our deputies' dedication to serving and protecting our community."

