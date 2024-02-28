Puppy rescued from car after rollover crash near Bayshore Blvd. in South Tampa

The Tampa Fire Rescue is recognizing there is ‘no patient too small’ after freeing a puppy and driver from a car that had rolled over near Bayshore Boulevard on Tuesday.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, crews responded to a traffic collision involving a rollover and trapped driver near Bayshore Boulevard and Gandy.

While working to extricate the driver, TFR comforted and cared for the driver's dog, Gigi, who was uninjured but ‘very shaken.’

According to TFR, the driver suffered minor injuries but was successfully reunited with their pooch.