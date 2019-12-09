70 years later, bus driver's barbecue is still her favorite

Roughly 70 years ago, Linda Tucker was a first-grade student in Auburndale. She would regularly take the bus to school and eat barbecue on the weekends that her mom would bring home.

It wasn’t until a few years later that she connected the dots: Her bus driver was also the man behind her favorite weekend meals.

“He was quiet, he was a very quiet man, shy, but he always made the kids, the little ones, feel safe,” recalled Linda.

“How long did you have him as a bus driver?” asked FOX 13’s Chip Brewster.

“I just had him two years because he started [cooking] full time,” Linda replied.

Since that time, Linda has tried other barbecue restaurants but none could compare to her hometown favorite.

Over the years, the ownership has stayed in the family and the charm of the original location has been maintained. They have, however, added to the menu and though Linda still gets her classic favorite -- the pulled pork -- she now gets it on top of a giant baked potato.

According to their website, “Peebles Bar-B-Q was started in 1947 by Ellie and Gladys Peebles. Mr. Peebles drove a school bus and started his small business on the side. The small side job turned into a major landmark in no time. He was soon joined by his two sons to help run the restaurant that had grown incredibly.”

MORE INFO:

Peebles Bar-B-Q

441 Old Dixie Hwy.

Auburndale FL 33823 US

(863) 967-3085

www.peeblesbbq.com

Sun – Wed: Closed

Thu – Sat: 11 am - 9 pm

CLOSED JULY & AUGUST

