71-year-old Tampa woman accused of shooting, killing roommate for not cleaning up after himself

A 71-year-old Tampa woman is accused of murdering a man she lived with after getting angry with him for not cleaning up after himself, according to police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Patricia Whitehead, 71, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning.

At around 9:28 a.m. on Thursday, TPD responded to a home in the 1000 block of E. 26th Avenue in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived to find a black man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives determined through investigation that the suspect, Whitehead, and victim shared a residence. She had become angry with the victim, claiming that he didn't clean up after himself.

On Thursday, the victim was leaving the home when Whitehead heard him slam the door. She then went and grabbed her firearm from her bedroom, exited the home and shot the man multiple times, according to police.

She was taken into custody and brought to the Orient Road Jail.