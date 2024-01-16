72,000 kid bike helmets recalled over risk of head injury

article

A recall has been issued for 72,000 bike helmets because it poses a head injury risk for children.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Scouts Kid’s Bike Helmets fail to meet the coverage, positional stability, and labeling requirements set by the agency for safety guidelines. So far, there have been no reported injuries to kids.

The Scout model Retrospec kid’s bike helmets cost between $18 and $23 and were sold from February 2019 through March 2023 at several stores and online retailers, including Amazon.com.

RELATED: Zooby baby car monitors recalled due to fire hazard

These recalled helmets in XS and S sizes were sold in the following colors and designs: Blippi, Blush, Brash Blue, Chameleon, Cool Mint, Matte Forest Green, Matte Black, Matte Navy, Matte White, Matte Burnt Orange, Matte Green, Matte Royal Blue, and Matte Whisper Pink.

Anyone who bought the item should know the helmets were sold with a green hang tag label, listing the name "Retrospec," the Scout brand name, and the helmet size. The word "Retrospec" or the Retrospec "R" logo appears on the right side of the helmet.

RELATED: Children’s bunk beds recalled over fall, impact hazards

Consumers who bought the items are urged to stop using them and call Retrospec to receive a full refund. To be eligible for a repayment, customers must destroy the helmet by removing the straps and marking the helmet with their initials and the date near the Retrospec logo on the right side of the helmet.

Once this step is completed, the CPSC says to upload a picture of the helmet that displays the straps cut off, the initials, date, and Retrospec logo to the company’s recall registration page to show evidence of the destruction before tossing the recalled helmet.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



