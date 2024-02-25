73-year-old Venice man killed, passenger hospitalized during crash in Charlotte County: FHP
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - A 73-year-old Venice man died at the scene of a crash in Charlotte County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP says the 73-year-old was headed south on Biscayne Drive in his sedan around 7:22 p.m. A 47-year-old Port Charlotte man was driving his pickup truck west on SR-776 (El Jobean Road), in the left lane, according to officials.
Authorities say the 73-year-old tried to make a left turn towards eastbound SR-776 (El Jobean Road) directly into the path of the truck.
According to troopers, the front of the truck hit the left side of the sedan. After the collision, officials say the sedan went off the road and hit a traffic sign that was on the median of SR-776 (El Jobean Road).
The 73-year-old died at the scene and his passenger, a 72-year-old Venice woman, was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital, according to FHP.
Authorities say the Port Charlotte man and his passenger, a 39-year-old Port Charlotte woman, both had minor injuries.
