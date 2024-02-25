73-year-old Venice man killed, passenger hospitalized during crash in Charlotte County: FHP

A 73-year-old Venice man died at the scene of a crash in Charlotte County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the 73-year-old was headed south on Biscayne Drive in his sedan around 7:22 p.m. A 47-year-old Port Charlotte man was driving his pickup truck west on SR-776 (El Jobean Road), in the left lane, according to officials.

Authorities say the 73-year-old tried to make a left turn towards eastbound SR-776 (El Jobean Road) directly into the path of the truck.

READ: Child hit by car in Clearwater Beach, airlifted to All Children's Hospital: Officials

According to troopers, the front of the truck hit the left side of the sedan. After the collision, officials say the sedan went off the road and hit a traffic sign that was on the median of SR-776 (El Jobean Road).

The 73-year-old died at the scene and his passenger, a 72-year-old Venice woman, was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital, according to FHP.

Authorities say the Port Charlotte man and his passenger, a 39-year-old Port Charlotte woman, both had minor injuries.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter