Tampa man hit, killed by SUV while crossing Hillsborough Avenue: FHP

By Joe Espy
Published  December 5, 2025 6:12pm EST
Tampa
    The Brief

    TAMPA, Fla. - A 75-year-old man is dead after he was hit by an SUV while crossing West Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    The backstory:

    At around 6:30 p.m., a Ford SUV, driven by a 72-year-old Tampa man, was traveling eastbound on Hillsborough Avenue near Town N Country Boulevard when a pedestrian tried to cross the road in front of oncoming traffic, FHP said.

    Troopers say the pedestrian was struck by the SUV and taken to a local hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Tampa