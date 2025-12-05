Tampa man hit, killed by SUV while crossing Hillsborough Avenue: FHP

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

A 75-year-old man is dead after he was hit by an SUV while crossing West Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 6:30 p.m., a Ford SUV, driven by a 72-year-old Tampa man, was traveling eastbound on Hillsborough Avenue near Town N Country Boulevard when a pedestrian tried to cross the road in front of oncoming traffic, FHP said.

Troopers say the pedestrian was struck by the SUV and taken to a local hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.