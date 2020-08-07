7,650 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Friday; 180 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 7,650 Friday as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 518,075.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 7,927, an increase of 180 since Thursday's update. In addition, a total of 124 non-Floridians have died in the state. Locally, Pasco County reported 18 new deaths, Pinellas County reported 12, Hillsborough reported eight, Highlands reported two, while Sumter and Hernando counties each reported one more.

Of the 518,075 cases, 512,421 are Florida residents while 5,654 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 31,865

Pinellas: 17,541

Sarasota: 6,095

Manatee: 9,124

Sumter: 1,237

Polk: 13,839

Citrus: 1,473

Hernando: 1,929

Pasco: 6,893

Highlands: 1,355

DeSoto: 1,327

Hardee: 908

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Friday, 7,226 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 29,730 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 3,903,010 people have been tested in the state as of Friday -- about 18.1% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Today's new case number represents the 66th straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests has increased during that time period, but has begun to trend down slightly. It was at 10.12% on Tuesday, the most recent date available.

As the number of new cases has trended up over the last few weeks, the number of deaths has also reflected the same upward trend -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

