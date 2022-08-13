78-year-old with dementia missing from Tampa vacation rental

article

Officers and family are looking for a 78-year-old man who suffers from dementia and disappeared from a vacation rental home in Tampa late Friday.

The Tampa Police Department said Leon Iverson was staying in the 900 block of East Ida Street. His family said he stepped out around 11 p.m. Friday and didn't come back.

They have been canvassing the neighborhood, but Mr. Iverson hasn't been seen.

Leon Iverson is 5' tall and weighs about 125 pounds. He has long, gray dreadlocks and a gray mustache. He was wearing a gray polo shirt with black and white stripes, gray pants, and red and gray Nike shoes.

Mr. Iverson is not familiar with the area and does not have a phone.

The Tampa Police Department said anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number at 813-231-6130.