8-year-old girl who performed solo wins big in cheer competition after team didn't show up

An 8-year-old girl from Pasco County is showing what it means to have courage. When her cheer team didn't show up to their competition, her coaches had a choice to forfeit, but instead not only did Peyton Thorsby perform the routine alone in front of a crowd of a few hundred people, but she beat out other teams to win first place.

Peyton is used to being pushed up in the air by her teammates, but how she can rise to the occasion on her own is what wowed the crowd.

"I was scared about everything, and I was very nervous," Peyton said.

She was nervous because as her mom Nichole Thorsby explained when they got to the Showcases of Championships cheer competition at the Florida State Fairgrounds for their 6 a.m. call time the rest of her team, the Ktech Krakens, out of Pasco County weren't there.

"Nobody had come for whatever reasons they had had, and it ended up just being her that had shown up so her coach, Nikki, said, ‘look like we might have to forfeit,’" the Thorsby's said.

Peyton had already put in the work at practice and despite her team being absent, she says she didn't want to let them down.

"I didn't really want my team to be disappointed of me for not going out there and not showing up for them, and so I made my decision. I wanted to go out there, and I wanted to make my family proud and all my friends proud for myself," Peyton said.

She took to the floor all alone carrying her team through the competition with a solo performance that didn't miss a beat captivating the crowd and charming the judges.

"I was actually shocked about myself. I didn't really know I could go out and do it by myself," Peyton said.

Her routine snatched up the first place trophy beating out two other teams.

"Me and her coaches were just crying our eyes out. I just couldn't believe it, but just to see her out there on her own. She's amazing," her mom said.

Peyton hopes her performance inspires other kids to know not to be afraid.

"Jesus tells me to be brave, so I just went out there and was brave and got the trophy," Peyton said.