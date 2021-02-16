85-year-old woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by pickup truck in St. Pete crosswalk

Police in St. Pete say an elderly woman has died, days after her motorized wheelchair was hit by a pickup truck as she was in a crosswalk.

Investigators said the crash happened Thursday, Feb. 11, near the intersection of 1st Street North and 4th Avenue North.

Elaine Carrigan, 85, had the right of way as she rode her motorized wheelchair in the crosswalk to cross 4th Avenue North. That's when police said a Chevy Silverado crashed into her as the driver turned onto the road from 1st Street.

Carrigan was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and passed away four days later on Monday, police said.

Officers arrested the driver, identified as 31-year-old Sulplicio Lopez Martinez, for driving without a driver's license. They said additional charges may be pending.