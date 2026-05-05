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87 Polk County veterans depart Lakeland on Honor Flight for day-long trip to Washington, D.C.

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Published  May 5, 2026 10:19am EDT
Lakeland
FOX 13 News
Honor Flight for veterans

Honor Flight for veterans

At 100 years old, a WWII and Korean War veteran is headed to D.C. FOX 13’s Heather Healy shares the story of his upcoming Honor Flight.

The Brief

    • The group left around 6 a.m. for the Flight to Honor Mission #11, with veterans flying alongside their guardians.
    • The itinerary includes visits to national memorials and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, with veterans highlighting camaraderie and shared service.
    • Their return is expected around 7:30 p.m. in Lakeland, where a large homecoming celebration is planned.

LAKELAND, Fla. - It’s a trip of a lifetime for some of our military veterans.

The backstory:

Veterans and their companions took off around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for a full day of sightseeing at the nation’s capital. It’s the Polk County Veterans Council Flight to Honor Mission #11. Veterans participating in the mission fly for free and are accompanied by a guardian for the day. Once the 87 veterans land, it’s a full day of seeing the memorials and monuments, changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and much more.

These veterans were so excited at 4:30 a.m. to hop on board their flight and make a full day of memories.

What they're saying:

"The comradery of all the vets here, that’s what I’m taking away from here," said Ernie Belkham, a Vietnam veteran in the Marine Corp.

"Brother in arms its the connection relationship is there automatically," said Vietnam veteran Stan Charett.

"The last time I was in Washington was probably 10 years ago, and I'm looking forward to just seeing the monuments around the pool, and I am looking forward to the changing of the guard at the tomb of the unknown soldier. I've never seen that one before, so I am looking forward to that," Belkham added.

The flight comes back later Tuesday evening with a big homecoming celebration in Lakeland.  

For more information on Flight to Honor, click here.

The Source: Sources for this web article were gathered from conducting live interviews with veterans and a the Flight to Honor's website.

LakelandVeterans