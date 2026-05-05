87 Polk County veterans depart Lakeland on Honor Flight for day-long trip to Washington, D.C.

The Brief The group left around 6 a.m. for the Flight to Honor Mission #11, with veterans flying alongside their guardians. The itinerary includes visits to national memorials and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, with veterans highlighting camaraderie and shared service. Their return is expected around 7:30 p.m. in Lakeland, where a large homecoming celebration is planned.



It’s a trip of a lifetime for some of our military veterans.

The backstory:

Veterans and their companions took off around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for a full day of sightseeing at the nation’s capital. It’s the Polk County Veterans Council Flight to Honor Mission #11. Veterans participating in the mission fly for free and are accompanied by a guardian for the day. Once the 87 veterans land, it’s a full day of seeing the memorials and monuments, changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and much more.

These veterans were so excited at 4:30 a.m. to hop on board their flight and make a full day of memories.

What they're saying:

"The comradery of all the vets here, that’s what I’m taking away from here," said Ernie Belkham, a Vietnam veteran in the Marine Corp.

"Brother in arms its the connection relationship is there automatically," said Vietnam veteran Stan Charett.

"The last time I was in Washington was probably 10 years ago, and I'm looking forward to just seeing the monuments around the pool, and I am looking forward to the changing of the guard at the tomb of the unknown soldier. I've never seen that one before, so I am looking forward to that," Belkham added.

The flight comes back later Tuesday evening with a big homecoming celebration in Lakeland.

For more information on Flight to Honor, click here.