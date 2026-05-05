Instagram romance turns to death threats, man accused of sexually harassing Florida woman: 'I’ll shoot you'

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The Brief What began as a month-long romantic relationship on Instagram escalated to death threats, according to the Winter Haven Police Department. Hector Manuel Cruz is accused of becoming obsessively jealous, threatening to shoot the woman and sending her private images to her supervisor. Winter Haven Detectives tracked the 29-year-old suspect across state lines to Girard, Pennsylvania.



A Pennsylvania man has been arrested and faces extradition to Florida after being accused of harassment and sending death threats to a Florida woman he met on Instagram, officials said.

The backstory:

Hector Manuel Cruz, 29, of Girard, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody by local police in his hometown following an investigation by Winter Haven detectives. He faces multiple charges, including written threats to kill, sexual cyber harassment, misuse of a two-way communication device and harassing phone calls.

Timeline:

The investigation began April 27 after a victim told Winter Haven police that a monthlong digital relationship with Cruz had turned violent and obsessive.

According to a police spokesperson, the two began messaging on Instagram and the relationship eventually became romantic. However, authorities say Cruz soon began exhibiting "aggressive behavior," accusing the woman of cheating if she did not respond to his messages immediately.

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Police say Cruz told the victim, "I hate cheaters and if you cheat on me, I’ll shoot you."

The harassment extended to the victim's workplace, investigators said. Cruz allegedly sent harassing messages and private images of the victim to her female supervisor. When the victim attempted to end the relationship, police said Cruz used multiple phone numbers and social media accounts to continue the threats, stating he was traveling to Florida to kill her and her supervisor’s husband.

What they're saying:

"I am confident that the determination of our detective to track this suspect down and get him behind bars has prevented another victim being harassed or even worse," Winter Haven Police Chief Vance Monroe said in a statement. "His behavior was quickly escalating and he could have had the opportunity to follow through on his threats."

Winter Haven detectives traced Cruz to addresses in Connecticut and Pennsylvania. He was apprehended by the Girard Borough Police Department and is currently awaiting extradition to Florida.

Authorities noted that Cruz has an extensive criminal history involving assault, robbery, burglary and harassment. He also holds an active warrant out of Connecticut for written threats of physical harm.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who has had similar interactions with Cruz to contact the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-401-2256.