Former Air Force One crew reunites at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport for 9/11

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The Brief Air Force One pilot Col. Mark Tillman and security chief Will Chandler reunited in Sarasota to share memories of guarding President George W. Bush on Sept. 11, 2001. Ground crew members, first responders and Emma E. Booker Elementary School teacher Kay Daniels gathered at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to remember the day 25 years later and emphasized to never forget. Tillman recalled receiving visual signs of support from a military escort pilot before realizing President Bush was returning the gesture from the plane window.



A Sarasota reunion brought together the pilot of Air Force One, security personnel and a local educator who protected and supported President George W. Bush on Sept. 11, 2001, urging future generations to keep the memory of that day alive.

Sarasota Airport Commemorates Sept 11

What we know:

Concourse A at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport was filled with people who played a direct role in guarding President George W. Bush during his trip to Sarasota. Bush had traveled to Emma E. Booker Elementary School to celebrate student literacy achievements before the terrorist attacks unfolded.

"His visit to our school was indeed an honor... Nothing could have prepared me for the tragic news I was told. I want to personally thank President Bush for his calm, intentional, thoughtful and careful manner in which he handled himself in front of me, myself, our students and our community," said Kay Daniels, the teacher President Bush visited.

First responders who guided the president back to the airport spoke alongside Emma E. Booker Elementary School teacher Kay Daniels, whose classroom was where Bush first learned America was under attack. Speakers emphasized that even for generations born after the attacks, the moment in history must live on.

Air Force One Security Details

What they're saying:

Former Air Force One Security Chief Will Chandler described the intense focus required to safeguard the commander-in-chief. "That was our job," Chandler said. "That’s what we were charged to do the day we were hired. We never let our guard down. Our team was just fantastic. Our team, my team. The gentleman I worked with and everyone who flew on that aircraft. We knew what our responsibilities were and we wanted to execute that. We never ever wanted to fail. Not to drill it into your head, but it’s something you can never do."

Retired Col. Mark Tillman, who piloted Air Force One, recalled prioritizing immediate action over uncertainty. "My concerns were I had been trained, I was going to do everything perfectly," Tillman said. "We were set to go, we had no idea what the future held for us, but we were literally going to start flying. Get him in the air. Get him going."

Tillman noted that several military aircraft escorted the presidential plane to ensure safety.

During the flight, Tillman saw a military pilot giving unusual visual signs of support. A staff member then pointed out that Bush was looking out the airplane window and returning the signs of support.