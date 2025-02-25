90th annual Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off in Plant City on Thursday

The Brief The 90th annual Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off on Thursday and goes until March 9. The theme for 2025 is ‘The Stage is Set’, and performances by some of the most iconic artists are sure to set the stage for one of Florida's most renowned events. The festival will say goodbye to the Wish Farms Soundstage after making its mark for the past 35 years.



We are counting down the hours before the beginning of the 90th annual Florida Strawberry Festival as it is set to kick off in Plant City on Thursday, running through March 9.

Courtesy: Florida Strawberry Festival.

The theme for 2025 is ‘The Stage is Set’, and performances by some of the most iconic artists are sure to set the stage for one of Florida's most renowned events.

Leading the charge with 10,000 expected festival-goers is Reba McEntire.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 16: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Host Reba McEntire performs onstage during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Her sold-out show this Friday is at the Wish Farms Soundstage, a place that has made its mark on the festival for the past 35 years.

"For BerryFest25, the festival will say farewell to our 35-year-old soundstage that has created so many unforgettable memories as we will welcome in a new entertainment experience and a new soundstage that will provide us the opportunity to bring the best artists to Plant City," reads a post on the festival website.

READ: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2025: Here’s what to know before heading to the races

Aside from the music scene, the historical festival offers something for everyone through agriculture and industry exhibits, livestock, fine arts, horticulture and crafts.

The backstory:

Not to be forgotten is the red fruit that sprouted this nearly century-long tradition, continuing the strawberry's agricultural and historical legacy in Florida.

"The Florida Strawberry Festival represents a piece of Americana, a time in American history when fairs and festivals brought communities together through celebrations of their harvests," reads a post on the festival website.

READ: Self-taught Plant City painter behind this year’s featured image at Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson hinted at a new midway experience as he described the new attractions this year.

"Whether it’s the thrilling rides, the delicious strawberry-inspired treats, or the one-of-a-kind shopping, this year’s festival is designed to be bigger, better, and more exciting for the whole family. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Plant City for another amazing celebration of our community and our beloved strawberries," wrote Robinson.

Timeline:

Throughout the next 11 days, many artists are set to make their mark on the 2025 Strawberry Festival. Here is a look at who is performing when.

Headliners

Nate Smith - Thursday

Reba McEntire - Friday

Lauren Daigle - Saturday

Bailey Zimmerman - Sunday

Boyz II Men - Monday

Chris Tomlin - Tuesday

Lynyrd Skynyrd - Wednesday

Whiskey Myers - March 6

Jon Pardi - March 7

Nelly - March 8

John Fogerty - March 9

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Joey Swanson.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: