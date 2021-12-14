97-year-old man dies following crash in St. Pete, police say

St. Pete police say an elderly man involved in a crash was taken to a hospital with minor injuries but passed away the next day.

The crash occurred Sunday at the intersection of 54th Avenue South and Dolphin Cay Lane South. Police said 97-year-old Thomas Franklin Thompson Jr. was heading south on Dolphin Cay Lane and didn't stop at the stop sign at the intersection.

A 2011 Hyundai sedan, driven by a 20-year-old from Ruskin, was traveling west on 54th Ave. and entered the path of Thompson's 2016 Subaru SUV.

Thompson was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for minor injuries, police reported. He died at the hospital on Monday.