A Florida man reunited with his best friend days after the dog disappeared following a crash 

A Florida Chihuahua is back in his owner’s arms after disappearing following a crash on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, local detectives visited the crash site, along Florida State Road 11 in Bunnell, every day to leave food for the dog named Max. Debris from the crash had also been left on the scene in hopes that the dog would return.

Five days later, Max was found at the crash site.

Max is seen in a video posted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office wagging his tail and jumping into his owner’s arms as they are reunited.

