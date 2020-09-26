'A tall order': Oakland Zoo gives giraffe a pedicure

Zookeepers at the Oakland Zoo in California fulfilled a “tall order” when they gave a resident giraffe a pedicure, footage posted on September 24 shows.

“Giving a giraffe a pedicure is a tall order! Zoo Hoofstock Trim Program visited Oakland Zoo and shared valuable information that will help our giraffe, zebras, and goats remain comfortable and healthy throughout their lives,” a tweet from the zoo said.

The video shows one member of the pedicure team atop a ladder to rub the giraffe’s head, while others worked below on pampering its legs and hooves.

