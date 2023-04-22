A tea shop with an anime theme is set to open in Tampa on April 29th

Fans of Anime, check out the Carrollwood Creation of businessman Matt Pengtakoon. His new venture, Manga Tea Shop, is decked out in all the popular anime characters his generation has grown to love.

"There's a big culture of people out there that don't really have an outlet for what they're passionate about," related Pengtakoon.

He wanted to change that. Instead of waiting until a ComicCon or MegaCon came around, fans of Anime can gather at his shop to talk about their favorite characters and storylines.

"You're going to see some of the most popular anime in Manga," he said, "I wanted to make this spot a very 'Instagram-able' place. A place that people wanna come and post on their Tik-Tok."

At its core, though, Manga Tea Shop sells tea.

Anime decorations that can be found inside Manga Tea Shop

The menu features boba tea flavors, from classic options to exotic and unique ones.

Pengtakoon said, "We live in Florida. It's hot... everything we serve here is going to be ice cold!"

And, speaking of cold, the shop doesn't only sell tea.

"We'll also offer mochi ice cream," shared Pengtakoon, "Mochi ice cream is going to be a big one here, I'm going to have over a dozen flavors."

The grand opening for Manga Tea Shop is April 29th.

You can find them at 5330 Ehrlich Road, Suite 133, in Tampa's Carrollwood area.