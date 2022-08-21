A week dedicated to senior’s health and fitness kicks off in St. Pete

The St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating older adults this week and is using the next several days to bring awareness and opportunities for local seniors.

On Sunday the "Senior Fit Fair" kicked off at the Azalea Recreation Center. This is the first time the city has dedicated an experience for seniors.

"We need to get up and move, also we’re going to have various food demonstrations, as well as some dance and yoga and that type of demonstrations also here," said Lucinda Grant, the recreation manager.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the week:

Taste of the Gardens: Monday, August 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Enoch Davis Recreation Center, 1111 18th Ave. S. The center is bringing area gardens to the table. Learn about the process of garden-to-table through a cooking demonstration. Also, enjoy a peek at the center's garden and the neighboring Youth Farm.

Senior Games Showdown: Wednesday, August 24, from 12 to 4 p.m. at Bay Vista Recreation Center, 7000 4th St. S. Get ready for some friendly, fun competition. Bring your friends and enjoy board games, outdoor activities, goodies and more while learning about available resources and programs offered to the senior community.

Senior Gala: Thursday, August 25, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Dr. N., next door to the Sunshine Senior Center. Spend a night out with your partner and friends at the Sunshine Senior Center's semiformal gala. Enjoy music, hors d'oeuvres, signature ‘mocktails’ and more while exploring the senior programs and resource opportunities offered by the Sunshine Senior Center.

LINK: For more information about Seniors Week, visit, https://www.stpeteparksrec.org/seniorsweek/.