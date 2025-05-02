AAA offering catalytic converter theft prevention at Clearwater event. Here's what to know
CLEARWATER, Fla. - AAA hopes to cut down on catalytic converter thefts, offering drivers a chance on Saturday to protect themselves from thieves.
The auto club is hosting an event at AAA Car Care Plus at 2347 Gulf to Bay Blvd.
AAA says a technician will attach a non-removable label with an ID number to each attendee's catalytic converter. The ID numbers will be uploaded to a secure database, according to AAA.
"Protecting what powers your journey is our priority," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. "By offering free catalytic converter theft prevention decals, AAA is taking a proactive step to safeguard your vehicle and support our community's peace of mind."
Saturday's event runs from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
The Source: This story was written with information from AAA.
