AAA offering catalytic converter theft prevention at Clearwater event. Here's what to know

AAA hopes to cut down on catalytic converter thefts, offering drivers a chance on Saturday to protect themselves from thieves.

The auto club is hosting an event at AAA Car Care Plus at 2347 Gulf to Bay Blvd.

AAA says a technician will attach a non-removable label with an ID number to each attendee's catalytic converter. The ID numbers will be uploaded to a secure database, according to AAA.

"Protecting what powers your journey is our priority," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. "By offering free catalytic converter theft prevention decals, AAA is taking a proactive step to safeguard your vehicle and support our community's peace of mind."

Saturday's event runs from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from AAA.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: