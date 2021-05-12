Abuse charges dropped after medical evidence clears Tampa foster mom

article

The Tampa mother accused of abusing a 6-week-old foster child in her care has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Amanda Gary was arrested over three years ago and charged with aggravated child abuse after investigators say one of the baby's legs was broken.

Gary denied harming the child and knew there had to be a medical explanation.

Recently, she hired criminal defense attorney Rick Escobar and he conducted an investigation into the medical history of the baby and the baby's mother. It revealed the baby was born with a vitamin D deficiency and the proper tests were never performed to confirm that -- until now.

Doctors confirmed the vitamin deficiency caused the baby's brittle bones, which led to the broken femur.

The results were handed over to the Hillsborough state attorney’s office and the now the criminal charges have been dropped.

Gary spoke to FOX 13 exclusively and said she is relieved her name has been cleared.

"It's over, it’s over," she sobbed. "The nightmare is finally over."

Gary has been a foster mom for 10 years and has always had a passion for helping children. She also has three biological children of her own whom she could only see under supervised visits.

Now that her name has been cleared, Gary plans to lobby lawmakers to make charges to what she says is a broken foster care system so this never happens to another foster parent again.

