Accidental electrocution cuts short life of beloved St. Pete beekeeper, father

A St. Petersburg man died doing what he loved, helping honeybees. The tragic accident happened while Jeffrey Johnston was working to remove a hive.

The 54-year-old was a family man, present for all the big moments for his three children, with his college sweetheart right by his side.

"Still overwhelmed, it's overwhelming," said Toni Johnston. "When you've been with someone for 35-years, I don't remember my life without him. We were 19 when we met in college. And you just think you have so many years ahead.

Those years were cut short Wednesday. Jeffrey was working to remove a beehive from a tree when he came in contact with a power line. He was electrocuted.

Jeffrey had a master’s degree in biochemistry, but a passion for honeybees. He was a fifth-generation beekeeper and for more than a decade made his living running Johnston’s Honeybee Rescue and Relocation Services.

"He went by ‘Jeffrey the bee guy.’ That's how he answered his phone, ‘Jeffrey the bee guy,’" Toni said.

Jeffrey volunteered at local schools, teaching people about the importance of bees, and helped folks with their backyard beekeeping.

His reputation kept him busy every day of the week.

"Making sure every customer was 100% satisfied, he had such a loyal following. He didn't have to advertise, you know, he just got a lot of referrals," shared Toni.

She and the couple’s children are leaning on each other for strength, and loved ones for support. They say it has been a comfort hearing from so many strangers whose lives were touched by Jeffrey and his love of bees.

"Just what a wonderful person he was and how much he contributed to the community, and it's just it's such a blessing to our family to hear to hear those words," Toni said.

Jeffrey will be laid to rest September 1 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Pete at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.