Accidental shooting at Clearwater hotel injures security guard, police say

A gun was accidentally discharged on Thursday, injuring an off-duty security guard in Clearwater, according to the police department.

Clearwater police and paramedics responded to the Hilton, located at 400 Mandalay Avenue, after 10 p.m. They said the security guard had a leg injury after his gun accidentally went off.

"This was an isolated incident," according to a statement by the police department, "and there is no threat to the public."

The man was flown to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Police are investigating the events leading up to the accidental shooting.

