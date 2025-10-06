Accused child molester wanted in Hernando County arrested in France

The Brief A man who was wanted in Hernando County has been arrested in France. Daniel St. Pierre, aged 59, a Canadian citizen, allegedly committed multiple offenses relating to sexual molestation of a minor. St. Pierre is pending extradition back to the United States, where, if convicted, he is facing a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in the Florida penal system.



A man who was accused of molesting a child in Hernando County was arrested in France.

The backstory:

Daniel St. Pierre, aged 59, a Canadian citizen, was wanted by Hernando County officials for allegedly committing multiple offenses relating to sexual molestation of a minor.

In July 2025, a felony arrest warrant was issued for St. Pierre after investigators said St. Pierre violated the terms of his pre-trial release by removing a court-ordered monitoring device without authorization.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, St. Pierre fled the United States and returned to Canada.

On October 2, 2025, the United States Marshals Service - Middle District of Florida, with the assistance of the agency's Office of International Operations, the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), and French authorities, coordinated the arrest of St. Pierre without incident in Bayonne, France.

What's next:

St. Pierre is pending extradition back to the United States, where, if convicted, he is facing a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in the Florida penal system.