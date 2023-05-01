Expand / Collapse search

Accused drunk driver arrested in Hernando County crash that left woman dead, troopers say

By FOX 13 News staff
Hernando County
TIMBER PINES, Fla. - A driver was arrested for DUI manslaughter after his passenger was killed in a Hernando County crash early Sunday evening, according to troopers. 

Andrew Michael Windsor, 38, was found to be impaired when the crash happened on Tarpon Boulevard near US-19, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

A 39-year-old New Port Richey woman was the passenger in the vehicle, according to troopers. She was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries. 

FHP said Windsor was driving eastbound on Tarpon Boulevard, approaching the intersection of US-19 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. That's when his car ran off the road and struck an embankment, according to FHP. 

Crash investigators said the car ended up in a canal near the highway. 

Windsor was taken to the Hernando County Jail after his arrest. Troopers said he had minor injuries after the crash. 