Suspected Seminole Heights serial killer wants key evidence tossed

Lawyers for suspected Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Trae Donaldson will be back in court on Monday.

Donaldson’s lawyers are expected to ask a judge to toss out potential key evidence against Donaldson, including the murder weapon.

Donaldson is accused of causing terror and panic in Seminole Heights in October 2017. They say he gunned down four innocent people who happen to be walking alone.

Howell is accused of gunning down four innocent people, Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa, and Ronald Felton, who happen to be walking alone.

Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa, and Ronald Felton were randomly targeted.

RELATED: Accused Seminole Heights murderer Howell Trae Donaldson doesn’t want to be called a serial killer

Prosecutor Scott Harmon told the court during a hearing, Donaldson’s gun is linked to all four murders.

"The victims are all shot with the exact same firearm," said Harmon.

But now that ballistic evidence and more may never be heard by a jury.

Donaldson‘s defense team says back in November 2017, Donaldson was unlawfully arrested at the McDonald’s restaurant where he worked and is now asking the judge to throw out all the evidence that was collected from it.

READ: Murder victim’s parents banned from testifying at accused Seminole Heights serial killer’s trial

If the defense team gets their way the state would lose not only the murder weapon, but also the data from Donaldson’s cell phone that was tracking his movements on the nights of each murder.

Donaldson was arrested at work after a McDonald’s manager in Ybor City turned over the food bag with a .40 caliber Glock handgun he had given her to hold.

However, prosecutors, in their written response, say everything was done by the book.

They say once detectives realized they had no grounds to arrest Donaldson, he was told several times by investigators, "You are free to go."

They say Donaldson agreed to talk to police anyway and later consented to a lot more.

Howell Trae Donaldson

"Detectives obtained the defendant's oral and written consent to conduct searches of his gun, cell phone, and his vehicle," prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors went on to say the searches were legal and the evidence should remain in the trial.

The defense will present its case to have the evidence tossed out on Monday morning, but Donald’s trial is slated to begin in August.

If convicted, Donaldson could be sentenced to death.