Accused drunk driver had 3-year-old child in car when she hit, killed woman walking in Thonotosassa: HCSO

Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a woman they say was driving drunk with a child in the car when she hit and killed a pedestrian last December.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered 30-year-old Sabrina Rohrback on the roadway on December 19, 2023, while investigating a traffic crash at the intersection of Harney Road and Williams Road.

Despite life-saving measures, Rohrback died at the scene.

Deputies say she had been walking northeast on the shoulder of Harney Road when 34-year-old Tamra Warden veered off the roadway, into the dirt, and hit and killed Rohrback.

On February 5, 2024, Warden was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, child neglect, and DUI accompanied by a person under 18. Deputies say Warden had a three-year-old in the vehicle with her and had a BAC of 0.14, which is more than .06 over the legal limit.

Tamra Warden mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"This case is disappointing and heartbreaking on so many levels," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "An innocent woman was killed because of someone's recklessness, and a three-year-old could have been seriously injured. I am proud of the thorough investigation conducted by our detectives and hope that this arrest can bring some source of healing to the family impacted by this tragedy."

The deadly crash is still under investigation.

