Arrest made in Largo crash that killed two people

An arrest has been made in connection with a crash in Largo that killed two people.

Police say on Jan. 28, Llia Andoni, 33, ran a red light on East Bay Drive and crashed into a vehicle, killing the two people in the car. Paulino Trego-Mendoza, 26, and Ariadna Sanchez Monroy, 22, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

It was determined Andoni was traveling 92 mph in a 45 mph zone.

"One decision took two amazing lives away," said Paulino's sister, Magali Trejo-Mendoza.

After a week-long investigation, Andoni was taken into custody without incident.

Andoni is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

Paulino was born and raised in Clearwater and graduated from Clearwater High School. Monroy, a lawyer from Mexico, was visiting family in the area for the next two weeks.

READ: Toby Keith, legendary country singer, dead at 62 after stomach cancer fight